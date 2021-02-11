Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Short Interest Update

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a growth of 766.7% from the January 14th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

OTCMKTS:ARZGY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.60. The company had a trading volume of 583 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,241. Assicurazioni Generali has a 52-week low of $5.18 and a 52-week high of $10.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ARZGY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Tuesday. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Assicurazioni Generali

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

