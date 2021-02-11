ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Short Interest Update

ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 4,400.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of ASXFY opened at $54.43 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.07. ASX has a 12 month low of $39.87 and a 12 month high of $64.63.

ASX Company Profile

ASX Limited operates as a multi-asset class and integrated exchange company in Australia and internationally. The company offers securities and derivatives exchange, and ancillary services; central counterparty clearing services; and technical and information services. It is also involved in the registry, depository, and settlement activities, as well as delivery-versus-payment clearing of financial products.

