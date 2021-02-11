Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.29 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AAWW opened at $55.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 1-year low of $14.97 and a 1-year high of $69.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.16.

AAWW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Atlas Air Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.80.

In related news, CFO Spencer Schwartz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.03, for a total transaction of $280,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,108,745.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $105,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,108 shares of company stock worth $3,114,800 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

