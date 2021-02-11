Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Shares Gap Down to $41.70

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $41.70, but opened at $38.61. Atomera shares last traded at $37.15, with a volume of 5,920 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $754.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.31 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.56.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19).

In other news, CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 6,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $64,429.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,617.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 9,523 shares of company stock valued at $90,469 over the last three months. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATOM. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atomera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,600,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atomera in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,541,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Atomera by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,148,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,480,000 after buying an additional 75,533 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Atomera by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 556,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,946,000 after buying an additional 41,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atomera in the second quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Atomera Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Atomera Incorporated engages in developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

