AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Position Cut by Silver Lake Advisory LLC

Silver Lake Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 99.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,145 shares during the quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 193,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,503,000 after acquiring an additional 38,002 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 38.2% in the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 8,807 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 8.1% in the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 13,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 18.2% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 30,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 10 15 Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.0% in the third quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 28,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.12.

Shares of T stock opened at $28.55 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $38.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.91 and a 200-day moving average of $28.94.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

