AT&T (NYSE:T) Price Target Cut to $31.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AT&T (NYSE:T) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

T has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of AT&T to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an underweight rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.12.

T opened at $28.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $203.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.94. AT&T has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $38.82.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in T. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 187.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 111,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 9,471 shares in the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $550,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 429,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,295,000 after purchasing an additional 61,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,018,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,052,000 after purchasing an additional 732,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

