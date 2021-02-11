aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Stock Price Down 8.3%

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE)’s share price traded down 8.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.90 and last traded at $7.39. 2,748,219 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the average session volume of 1,372,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $63.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.89.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.16 million. aTyr Pharma had a negative net margin of 202.02% and a negative return on equity of 52.75%. Analysts forecast that aTyr Pharma, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 22.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 83,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 15,088 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 23.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,948 shares during the period. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP purchased a new position in aTyr Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 55.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE)

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial.

