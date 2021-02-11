Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Issues Earnings Results

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE AVLR opened at $179.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.86. Avalara has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $185.37. The stock has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.91 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Avalara alerts:

AVLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Avalara from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Avalara from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.13.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.90, for a total transaction of $4,887,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 614,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,101,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.49, for a total value of $152,317.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,287,337.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 252,237 shares of company stock valued at $41,779,662. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.