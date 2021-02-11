Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 321,300 shares, an increase of 240.0% from the January 14th total of 94,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 595,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avanti Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $1,515,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Avanti Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $1,301,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avanti Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avanti Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $1,311,000.

Get Avanti Acquisition alerts:

Shares of AVAN traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.70. 404,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,505. Avanti Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $11.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.46.

About Avanti Acquisition

Avanti Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Avanti Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanti Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.