Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AVYA. TheStreet raised shares of Avaya from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Avaya from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Avaya from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avaya from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Avaya in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.27.

Shares of AVYA stock opened at $32.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.72. Avaya has a 1 year low of $6.13 and a 1 year high of $33.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.04.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.57 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a positive return on equity of 22.43%. Avaya’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Avaya will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Avaya news, Director Susan Louise Spradley sold 12,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $267,988.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVYA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avaya in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avaya in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Avaya in the third quarter worth $193,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Avaya during the third quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Avaya by 7.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

