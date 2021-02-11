Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at BWS Financial

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) had its target price boosted by BWS Financial from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Avaya from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Avaya in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Avaya from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Avaya to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Avaya from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.27.

Get Avaya alerts:

AVYA stock opened at $32.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.04. Avaya has a 12-month low of $6.13 and a 12-month high of $33.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.57 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a positive return on equity of 22.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Avaya will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan Louise Spradley sold 12,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $267,988.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avaya by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Avaya by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 26,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Avaya by 7.8% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avaya in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avaya by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 29,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.