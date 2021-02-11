Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) PT Raised to $22.00 at Northland Securities

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) had its target price lifted by Northland Securities from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Avid Technology from $13.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Avid Technology from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Avid Technology stock opened at $22.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.84 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.53. Avid Technology has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $24.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 1.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 4.9% in the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 28,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 19.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. 67.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

