Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Hits New 12-Month High at $46.13

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.13 and last traded at $44.78, with a volume of 9570 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.45.

AX has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Axos Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Axos Financial from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson increased their price target on Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Axos Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.93. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.82.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $162.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.35 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 26.29%. Axos Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 113,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 420.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Company Profile (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.