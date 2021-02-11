Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 14.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%.

Shares of Azure Power Global stock traded down $3.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,272. Azure Power Global has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $53.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.56 and a 200 day moving average of $31.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Get Azure Power Global alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AZRE shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Azure Power Global from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Azure Power Global from $35.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

About Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.