B. Riley Weighs in on Napco Security Technologies, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Napco Security Technologies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.75. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NSSC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Napco Security Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NSSC opened at $30.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $555.55 million, a P/E ratio of 72.10 and a beta of 1.36. Napco Security Technologies has a 52-week low of $13.33 and a 52-week high of $31.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 5.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 853,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,380,000 after purchasing an additional 15,750 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 561,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,729,000 after buying an additional 54,155 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 536,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,057,000 after buying an additional 66,323 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 463,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,896,000 after buying an additional 82,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 341,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,027,000 after buying an additional 173,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 2,233,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $55,156,853.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,999,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,794,862.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

