Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Rating Increased to Buy at China Renaissance Securities

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) was upgraded by China Renaissance Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $325.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $170.00. China Renaissance Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 6.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on BIDU. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Baidu from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Baidu from $190.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Baidu from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Baidu from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.37.

Baidu stock opened at $304.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. Baidu has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $322.89.

Baidu announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 79,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after purchasing an additional 28,825 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Baidu in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,756,000. Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Baidu in the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Baidu by 13.3% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,730 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. 49.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

