Bailard Inc. Acquires 400 Shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in American National Group were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in American National Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 403,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,272,000 after buying an additional 4,956 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American National Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 347,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of American National Group by 3,239.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 145,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,837,000 after acquiring an additional 141,316 shares during the period. PhiloSmith Capital Corp raised its position in shares of American National Group by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 144,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,842,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of American National Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 65,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

ANAT opened at $91.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.07. American National Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.93 and a 1 year high of $113.92.

About American National Group

American National Group, Inc provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

