Bailard Inc. Grows Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,399 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $970,000. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 21.7% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $500.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $127.39 and a one year high of $509.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $438.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.11.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SIVB. Maxim Group upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $494.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $414.93.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 3,158 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.59, for a total transaction of $1,489,281.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,596,869.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John China sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $341,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,625,535. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,690 shares of company stock worth $19,521,142 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.