Bailard Inc. Increases Stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SEM. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 20,440 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Select Medical during the third quarter valued at $717,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Select Medical by 73.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Select Medical by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,274,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $88,998,000 after buying an additional 1,580,700 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 69,103 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

SEM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.14.

In other Select Medical news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 84,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $2,356,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,636,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,114,484. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 6,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $186,186.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,499,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,494,451. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEM opened at $27.21 on Thursday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $31.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.08 and a 200 day moving average of $23.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

