Bailard Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 55.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,195 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Crane were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crane during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,507,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Crane by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 19,987 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,799,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $139,752,000 after acquiring an additional 38,262 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Crane by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 49,116 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 21,203 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crane during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CR. TheStreet raised Crane from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Vertical Research raised shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Crane from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Crane from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.40.

Shares of CR opened at $82.60 on Thursday. Crane Co. has a one year low of $36.77 and a one year high of $89.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.37 and a beta of 1.65.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.10). Crane had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $728.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

