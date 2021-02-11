Bailard Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. Parthenon LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,171,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 642.4% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $110.22 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.42. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $50.97 and a one year high of $111.25.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

