Bailard Inc. Sells 1,060 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Bailard Inc. lessened its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,563 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 128.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 324 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Shares of ROST stock opened at $120.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $42.88 billion, a PE ratio of 143.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.30 and a 12-month high of $124.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ROST shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet upgraded Ross Stores from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.09.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.