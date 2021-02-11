Bailard Inc. Takes $404,000 Position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 12,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 6,898 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 19.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Resideo Technologies stock opened at $25.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.17. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $26.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.81 and a 200-day moving average of $16.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.81 and a beta of 2.62.

In other Resideo Technologies news, Director Jack R. Lazar purchased 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $99,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,780. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on REZI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Resideo Technologies in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Resideo Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.85.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

