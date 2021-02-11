Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Acquires 231 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 4.0% during the third quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 4.2% during the third quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PG. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Independent Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total transaction of $52,626,944.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,499.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 840,610 shares of company stock worth $111,482,506. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG opened at $128.22 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $146.92. The company has a market cap of $315.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.16.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

