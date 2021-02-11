Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HIW. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 13,672.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HIW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.22.

Shares of HIW stock opened at $40.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $52.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $179.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.61 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 43.16%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.66%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

