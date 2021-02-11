Baker Tilly Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 3,504 Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 152.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after acquiring an additional 39,361 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 143.2% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 81,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after acquiring an additional 48,193 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 7,106 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 6,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

GSHD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

GSHD opened at $156.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.26. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1-year low of $37.26 and a 1-year high of $158.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 340.74 and a beta of 0.62.

In other news, VP Michael Patrick Moxley sold 668 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $80,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,484,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael C. Colby sold 15,162 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $2,289,462.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 497,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,149,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 259,530 shares of company stock worth $33,087,400 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.