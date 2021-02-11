Baker Tilly Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 3,771 General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 25,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

GD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. 140166 increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.33.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $163.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.55 and a fifty-two week high of $190.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.15. The company has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.