Baker Tilly Financial LLC Buys Shares of 15,106 iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Sailer Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sailer Financial LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 47,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 77,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period.

IGSB stock opened at $55.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.02. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.21 and a 1 year high of $55.30.

