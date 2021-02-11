Baker Tilly Financial LLC Buys Shares of 16,886 Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 16,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Windacre Partnership LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at about $153,445,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 34.8% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,439,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,519,000 after buying an additional 4,760,961 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 810.8% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 3,648,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,785,000 after buying an additional 3,248,260 shares in the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,540,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 130.7% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,723,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,047,000 after buying an additional 2,675,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

NYSE WFC opened at $33.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.67. The company has a market capitalization of $137.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.73, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $48.49.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.