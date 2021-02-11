Baker Tilly Financial LLC Invests $471,000 in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,076 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,711,886 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $623,675,000 after purchasing an additional 457,885 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,166,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $424,995,000 after purchasing an additional 294,310 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,249,964,000 after purchasing an additional 278,003 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,105,248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $402,664,000 after purchasing an additional 243,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,912,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,061,256,000 after purchasing an additional 242,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total transaction of $1,059,423.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.57, for a total value of $42,757.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,863 shares of company stock valued at $106,331,627. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Broadcom from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on Broadcom from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.59.

Broadcom stock opened at $470.05 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $478.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.73, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $449.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $386.91.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.39 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.