Baker Tilly Financial LLC Takes Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MORN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 22,651.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 404,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 402,741 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Morningstar by 27.2% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 822,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,181,000 after acquiring an additional 176,136 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth $11,060,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Morningstar by 459.5% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 46,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,539,000 after acquiring an additional 38,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pelham Global Financials Ltd. raised its stake in Morningstar by 23.2% during the third quarter. Pelham Global Financials Ltd. now owns 151,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,310,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 20,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total value of $4,131,887.75. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,418,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,909,195,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.40, for a total value of $1,536,235.20. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 172,570 shares of company stock valued at $35,931,660. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN opened at $240.47 on Thursday. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.59 and a twelve month high of $245.52. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 59.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $230.52 and a 200-day moving average of $192.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity research, manager research, credit ratings, and private capital markets research services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

