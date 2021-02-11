Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN)’s share price rose 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.64 and last traded at $2.62. Approximately 1,051,526 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 571,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.24 million, a PE ratio of 50.81 and a beta of 0.97.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Ballantyne Strong had a negative return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ballantyne Strong stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 825,812 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,509 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.54% of Ballantyne Strong worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

Ballantyne Strong Company Profile

Ballantyne Strong, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in various business activities focused on serving the entertainment, retail, financial, advertising, and government markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Strong Entertainment, Convergent, and Strong Outdoor. The Strong Entertainment segment manufactures projection screens and customized screen support systems; and manufactures and distributes screens to theme parks, museums, and schools as well as for special events.

