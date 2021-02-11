Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bally’s Corporation owns and manages casinos, horse racetrack and authorized OTB licenses principally in Colorado. The company’s properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Casino Vicksburg, Dover Downs Hotel & Casino, Casino KC, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Mardi Gras Casino and Arapahoe Park racetrack. Bally’s Corporation, formerly known as Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc., is based in Providence, Rhode Island. “

BALY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Macquarie upped their price target on Bally’s from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Bally’s from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Bally’s from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Truist increased their price objective on Bally’s from $32.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Bally’s in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

Shares of NYSE BALY traded down $2.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.61. 18,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,825. Bally’s has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $61.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -133.98 and a beta of 2.73.

In other Bally’s news, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $221,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 78,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,481,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 234,804 shares of company stock worth $12,604,218. Insiders own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BALY. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bally’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bally’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Bally’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Bally’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $377,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Bally’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,044,000.

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

