Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (BLX) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 12th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BLX stock opened at $15.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $624.83 million, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.47. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $20.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.92.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial downgraded Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A to a “sector perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; letter of credit contingencies, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets.

