Bank of America Begins Coverage on Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Equities researchers at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.29% from the company’s current price.

DRVN opened at $32.64 on Tuesday. Driven Brands has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $33.46.

In other Driven Brands news, insider Kyle L. Marshall acquired 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $59,895.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 23,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,271.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gabriel C. Mendoza bought 30,000 shares of Driven Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.79 per share, with a total value of $893,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 251,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,477,379.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc automotive repair and maintenance services. The company offers services, such as automotive needs, paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services. Driven Brands Holdings Inc was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

