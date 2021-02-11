Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) Director Purchases $23,331.00 in Stock

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) Director Lawrence B. Seidman acquired 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.21 per share, for a total transaction of $23,331.00.

Shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock opened at $20.80 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.80. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.07 and a 52 week high of $29.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.27). Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 5.19%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. 49.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BWFG. Zacks Investment Research raised Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Bankwell Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

