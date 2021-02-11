Barclays Boosts Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target to $173.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $170.00 to $173.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stephens started coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Argus upgraded Trane Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $135.11.

TT stock opened at $148.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.26. The company has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. Trane Technologies has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $156.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 33.28%.

In related news, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 232,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $33,612,573.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,075,529.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $738,672.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,449.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,766 shares of company stock worth $37,078,183. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 17.4% in the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

