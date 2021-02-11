Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

SEPJF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised Spectris from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Monday, December 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded Spectris from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Spectris from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS SEPJF opened at $40.41 on Monday. Spectris has a twelve month low of $24.63 and a twelve month high of $43.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.32 and a 200 day moving average of $35.35.

Spectris Company Profile

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Malvern Panalytical, HBK, and Omega, and Industrial Solutions. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

