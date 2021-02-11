Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Releases Q4 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) updated its fourth quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.19-0.19 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.17. Barings BDC also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.19 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barings BDC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Thursday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barings BDC presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.38.

Shares of Barings BDC stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,062. The company has a market cap of $450.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -237.25 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.11 and its 200-day moving average is $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Barings BDC has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $16.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.86 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Barings BDC will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.48%.

In other Barings BDC news, Director David Mihalick acquired 7,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.04 per share, with a total value of $64,554.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,141 shares in the company, valued at $64,554.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $144,160. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

