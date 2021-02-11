Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $10.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Barings BDC, Inc. is an externally managed business development company which primarily makes debt investments in middle market companies. The company is primarily managed by Barings, LLC, a premier global asset manager. Barings BDC Inc., formerly known as TRIANGLE CAPITAL CORPORATION, is based in Charlotte, United States. “

Get Barings BDC alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barings BDC presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.38.

Shares of NYSE BBDC opened at $9.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Barings BDC has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $10.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.48. The company has a market capitalization of $455.16 million, a P/E ratio of -237.25 and a beta of 0.70.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a positive return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $16.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.86 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Barings BDC will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.01%. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is presently 111.48%.

In other news, Director David Mihalick bought 7,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $70,495.23. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $144,160. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Barings BDC by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,197,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,583,000 after buying an additional 130,189 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P raised its position in shares of Barings BDC by 22.9% during the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 1,494,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,959,000 after buying an additional 278,446 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 535,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after buying an additional 10,634 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Barings BDC by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 517,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after buying an additional 60,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Barings BDC by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 442,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 21,511 shares during the period. 74.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barings BDC (BBDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.