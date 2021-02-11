Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a C$42.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ABX. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a C$40.00 target price (down previously from C$42.00) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$36.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

TSE ABX opened at C$28.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 4.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$29.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$34.03. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of C$17.52 and a twelve month high of C$41.09. The stock has a market cap of C$50.82 billion and a PE ratio of 16.79.

In other Barrick Gold news, Senior Officer Catherine Philippa Raw purchased 53,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$31.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,721,424.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 149,315 shares in the company, valued at C$4,773,600.55.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Papua New Guinea, Tanzania, and the United States.

