Barry Investment Advisors LLC Buys 396 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 291,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 13.5% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Barry Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $45,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.

NASDAQ TLT traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $149.62. 75,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,604,975. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.07. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $139.01 and a 52-week high of $179.70.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

