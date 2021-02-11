Barry Investment Advisors LLC Has $343,000 Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in CSX by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 14,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 37,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. UBS Group increased their price target on CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CSX from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on CSX from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CSX from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.63.

NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.30. The company had a trading volume of 9,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,308,116. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $97.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.