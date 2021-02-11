Barry Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,480 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the quarter. Manulife Financial makes up 1.2% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $4,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the third quarter worth $39,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Alliance Securities reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Monday, January 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

MFC stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,744. The company has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.50 and its 200-day moving average is $16.03. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $20.34.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

