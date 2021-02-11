BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (BYW6.F) (ETR:BYW6) Trading Down 0.9%

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (BYW6.F) (ETR:BYW6)’s stock price traded down 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €32.15 ($37.82) and last traded at €32.40 ($38.12). 19,192 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 26,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at €32.70 ($38.47).

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €32.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of €29.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18.

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft provides wholesale, retail, logistics, and support and consultancy services in the agriculture, building materials, and energy sectors in Germany and internationally. Its Agriculture segment trades in agricultural resources, such as fertilizers, crop protection, grains, seeds, and feedstuff; collects, stores, and sells harvested produce; and supplies dessert and organic pome fruits.

