Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 11.52%.

NASDAQ:BBGI traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.53. The stock had a trading volume of 953 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.63. Beasley Broadcast Group has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $5.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.59.

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a radio broadcasting company, operates radio stations in the United States. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

