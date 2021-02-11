Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Acquires 892 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in American International Group by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AIG shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of American International Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

In related news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $493,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,705,246.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIG stock traded down $0.90 on Thursday, reaching $41.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,861,073. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.30. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $56.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

