Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Purchases 426 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Kellogg accounts for about 0.7% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in K. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 0.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 1.0% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 19,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 33.3% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 4.7% in the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total transaction of $5,402,543.22. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 416,668 shares of company stock valued at $25,405,082. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:K traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.88. 134,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,450,678. The firm has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $52.66 and a 52 week high of $72.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.87%.

A number of analysts recently commented on K shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.92.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

