Belden (NYSE:BDC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Belden (NYSE:BDC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.81 million. Belden had a negative net margin of 10.95% and a positive return on equity of 15.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS.

BDC stock traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,942. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.54. Belden has a 1 year low of $25.54 and a 1 year high of $54.80.

Get Belden alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Belden from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Belden from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.95.

In related news, Director Judy L. Brown sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total value of $165,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,258 shares in the company, valued at $921,258.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Stroup sold 7,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $298,311.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 92,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,710,415.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,093 shares of company stock valued at $531,146 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

About Belden

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.