Berenberg Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for Azimut (OTCMKTS:AZIHY)

Azimut (OTCMKTS:AZIHY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS AZIHY opened at $45.00 on Tuesday. Azimut has a 1 year low of $33.28 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.50 and its 200 day moving average is $37.76.

About Azimut

Azimut Holding S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, distributes, manages, and promotes financial and insurance products. The company offers mutual fund management, life insurance, wealth management, investment portfolio individual management, insurance mediation, financial planning consultancy, and fund and asset management services; invests in the digital sector; and manages Italian, pension, alternative, discretionary, and private equity funds.

